Communal clashes in Gujarat's Vadodara over bursting firecrackers on Diwali, 19 detained

An incident of stone pelting between two communities was reported in the Panigate area of Gujarat`s Vadodara on Monday, Diwali night.

Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 12:06 PM IST|Source: ANI

Communal clashes in Gujarat's Vadodara over bursting firecrackers on Diwali, 19 detained

Vadodara: An incident of stone pelting between two communities was reported in the Panigate area of Gujarat`s Vadodara on Monday, Diwali night. According to police, the situation has been brought under control and footage from CCTVs are being scrutinized. An inquiry is underway and eyewitnesses are being questioned."An incident of stone pelting occurred near the Muslim Medical Center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot and took action.

The situation is completely under control. CCTVs are being checked and an inquiry with the eyewitnesses is underway to identify the cause of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

"Stones were pelted at each other in a clash between two communities on the late night of Monday in Vadodara`s Panigate area. Many vehicles were set on fire and shops were also vandalized," the DCP said. He further said that the Vadodara Police and top officials reached the spot and made efforts to control the situation.

A police official was also attacked with a petrol bomb during patrolling, he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, early this month 40 people were arrested in a communal clash in vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara. 

 

