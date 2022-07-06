India, a developing country, is burdened with communicable diseases which spread through an airborne virus, contact with bodily fluids and blood, insect bite, and so on. These diseases are also called contagious and infectious diseases.

According to research, 1.2 billion people worldwide are in danger of infectious diseases because of limited access to clean drinking water and food, poor sanitation and lack of proper hygiene habits.

Recently, the doctors at Top Hospitals in Delhi also pointed out to extreme dry heat and high air pollution in Delhi/NCR region — which is making it impossible for people to breathe outdoors. These factors have put residents at a very high risk of illness.

As India is a developing country, its population is at a high risk of contracting malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, typhoid, Coronavirus and jaundice, to name a few of them. However, India is well equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, especially hospitals and trained medical professionals, to treat patients suffering from communicable diseases.

So lets us know more about how to prevent communicable diseases.

Communicable diseases spread quickly and affect the body's immunity; preventing them at all costs is a must. As per medical professionals, the following measures are recommended -

a. Wash your hands after you travel or touch any public surfaces.

b. Cover your face or nose when you sneeze.

c. Use sanitizers.

d. Prepare your food after thoroughly washing vegetables or meat.

e. Practice safe sex.

f. Stay home when you feel sick or have any weakness.

g. Get vaccinated

h. Avoid touching public surfaces.

Preferred treatment protocol for communicable diseases

Typically, common contagious diseases last for 2-4 weeks at the maximum. So, an infected person needs to be patient and take adequate rest with suitable medications.

a. Antibiotics as per doctor's recommendation

b. Drink ample warm water.

c. Steam Inhalation for cough and/or cold. Steam effectively decreases the cough within the body.

d. Eat light foods that are easy to digest while avoiding staple food

e. Fully follow the doctor's prescription

Which are the common communicable diseases in India?

The prevalent communicable diseases are treated with the help of expert doctors and hospitals in India. However, in some instances, it is inevitable to seek hospitalization for better recovery. There are many accredited hospitals in India capable of treating communicable diseases. Hence, many tourists across the globe arrive in India for medical treatments.

Overview of the Most Common Communicable Diseases in India

1. COVID-19

COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, is a relatively new disease that began spreading globally in 2019. Mild fever, cough, and mild respiratory illness are the most common symptoms of corona patients who must take proper medication and precautions. People experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms need hospitalization.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals in India have successfully treated and saved the lives of many critical corona patients. They were always available for online consultations. Now, it has become easier to ask a doctor online all your medical queries due to the ClinicSpots Doctors App.

You can ask your Many people have taken vaccination for Coronavirus and stay safe. However, unvaccinated people are advised to seek vaccination to prevent suffering from the deadly Coronavirus.

2. Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, also known as TB, is an airborne disease. If not diagnosed on time, this disease might spread into the rest of the body and cause illness in the blood, kidney, spine, and brain. Tuberculosis treatment is quite expensive and can cause a burden on patients and families.

When a TB-infected person sneezes, coughs, talks, or laughs, the bacteria from their larynx or lungs is likely to get airborne and infect other people, further spreading the disease.

3. Hepatitis

Hepatitis is a disease that causes liver inflammation and affects the normal functioning of the liver. The symptoms of hepatitis are fever, loss of appetite, stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, weakness, joint pain or fatigue.

There are different types of Hepatitis B, C, A, and D, and it spreads through the blood transfusion from the infected person with the mild symptoms and, if not treated, might lead to severe infection.

Hepatitis requires expensive anti-viral medications, so it is advisable to have health insurance cover to lessen the treatment cost.

4. Malaria

Malaria is caused by a mosquito bite in a healthy human body which can be very dangerous to the person if not treated. The patient experiences high-temperature fever and shaking chills.

Malaria is observed in people of all ages. It is treated with suitable medicines prescribed by the doctor, but the doctor can suggest hospitalization.

5. Typhoid

Typhoid is a bacterial disease that caused due to indigestion in food, water, or the excreta of the infected person and unsanitary hygiene conditions. It spreads throughout the body and affects all the major functioning organs. Salmonella typhi is the bacteria that causes typhoid.

6. Jaundice

Jaundice is identified with the patient's skin and eyes turning yellow due to excessive bile pigmentation. This condition indicates issues in the patient's liver, pancreas and gall bladder. Also, jaundice occurs because of gallstones, tumors, and hepatitis conditions in the patient.

There is a spike in communicable diseases during the monsoon season in India. Hence, people must stay alert and take suitable precautions to prevent infection. Across the globe, all the health and medical authorities emphasize maintaining high levels of personal hygiene and clean surroundings to remain healthy and safe.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)