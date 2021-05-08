Complete COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka for 14 days, see what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, BS Yediurappa-led Karnataka government on Friday (May 7, 2021) announced that it will be imposing a complete 14-day long statewide lockdown.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while making the announcement, disclosed that this complete statewide lockdown will remain in place from May 10 to May 24. However, the essential services will be permitted to operate, during the lockdown, from 6 am to 10 am.

The decision came on the same day, when the state recorded the highest single day count of 592 COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Karnataka has also been recording over 45,000 new COVID-19 infections daily from the past few days.

What’s not allowed during the lockdown:

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

All public places like cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, clubs, theatres and bars will remain shut.

All social, political and cultural functions are suspended.

All religious places, places of worship will remain closed for the public.

Metro rail services in the state will remain shut.

Taxis, auto rickshaws and services of cab aggregators will not be allowed (except while hired for emergency).

Hotels and restaurants will remain closed for the general public. However, kitchens can operate for take away or home delivery of food items.

Citizens who have to travel via flights and trains will be allowed to move during the lockdown and their tickets will serve as a pass for movement.

What’s allowed during the lockdown:

All health Services to remain functional.

All agriculture and allied activities are allowed.

Unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo. Supply of essential goods shall be allowed to operate adhering to national directives for COVID-19 management.

Grocery shops and Public Distribution System shops will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

Take away from standalone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain functional as per normal working hours.

Print, electronic and broadcast media to remain functional.

Internet and cable service operators will be allowed during the lockdown.

