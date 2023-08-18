Complete guide to UAE Golden Visa for Indian citizens

The UAE Golden Visa program was established in 2019. UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence permit. Foreign investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, qualified professionals, and exceptional talents can obtain this visa.

Indian citizens can apply for the program if they buy real estate in Dubai or other emirates for AED 2 million+. With a residency visa in the UAE, Indians can live, study and work in the country for 10 years and get tax benefits, prospects for business, and other advantages.

Requirements for Indian investors who apply for the UAE Golden Visa

Investors must be over 18 years old and have a stable legal income to apply for the UAE Golden Visa. They should be able to prove the legality of said income. The following family members can be added to the application:

a spouse;

unmarried and financially dependent sons under 25 years old;

unmarried daughters of any age;

disabled children of any age;

any number of domestic helpers such as nannies, housekeepers, and butlers.

All applicants over 18 must have no criminal records or dangerous diseases, such as HIV or tuberculosis.

When applying for the UAE Golden Visa, Indian citizens will have to submit these documents, translated into English or Arabic:

passport;

birth certificate;

certificate of no criminal record from India;

medical insurance;

Medical Fitness Certificate;

UAE Good Conduct certificate;

current UAE visa;

one photo per applicant;

marriage certificate and non-marriage certificate for children over 18, if relevant.

Costs of obtaining the UAE Golden Visa

Indian citizens can obtain a UAE Golden Visa by purchasing real estate in the Freehold Zones – the areas available for foreigners to buy property. Residential apartments, hotel rooms, villas, townhouses and offices are acceptable for this visa type.

The minimum investment amount is AED 2 million. It doesn’t depend on family composition. Investors may take a mortgage in a UAE bank with a down payment of 50%. Additional costs may include:

registration fee of $21,800+;

application fee of $41;

state fee for visas and identity cards of $1,043 per applicant;

medical test for $220+ per applicant;

insurance policy for $400+ per applicant;

translation and notarisation of documents for $1,000+ per applicant.

7 Reasons why Indians should choose the UAE Residence Visa by investment

1. Tax optimisation. UAE residents are exempt from income taxes, providing a stark contrast to India's progressive tax structure. Corporate tax rates are also advantageous, especially in free zones.

2. Business opportunities. With a big Indian presence in Dubai's startup community, entrepreneurs and business-minded Indians can tap into an environment conducive to growth and innovation.

3. Quality healthcare and education. Indians with UAE residence visas can access the country’s public medical services and insurance, and their children may go to UAE schools and universities.

4. Big Indian community. The Indian expatriate community makes up about 30% of the country’s population, making it easier for Indian investors to adapt to a new life in a foreign country.

5. High level of safety. The UAE is considered one of the safest countries in the world. It's generally secure, with low crime rate, and strict law enforcement.

6. Freedom of movement. The Golden Visa facilitates easy travel to and from India, with the added benefit of extended stays outside the UAE without visa complications.

7. Special deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Indian holders of the Golden Visa gain access to benefits such as reduced interest rates for real estate in Abu Dhabi and discounts at various establishments in Dubai.

How to apply for the UAE Golden Visa as an Indian citizen

There is a 6-step procedure for obtaining a UAE residence visa by investment in real estate for Indian nationals:

1. Preliminary Due Diligence. Immigrant Invest conducts a preliminary check to ensure a smooth visa application process.

2. Preparation of documents. Immigrant Invest lawyers translate, notarise and legalise the required documents.

3. Obtaining a 6-month visa. The Indian applicant receives a 6-month visa that will allow them to enter the UAE, see the properties they plan to buy, pass a medical checkup and apply for a Golden Visa.

4. Purchasing the property. The investor acquires real estate, aided by Immigrant Invest's professionals.

5. Medical examination. The investor and their family members over 18 come to the clinic in the Emirates to pass a medical checkup.

6. Due Diligence and receiving the UAE Golden Visa. Indian inventors and their families come to the UAE to apply for the Golden Visa and submit biometrics to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. This is when the Due Diligence procedure starts.

The typical processing time ranges from 5 to 7 days, though additional information requests could extend it to 30 days. After the application is approved, the investor and their family obtain Golden Visas.

