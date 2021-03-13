Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on weekends after surge in COVID-19 cases

Aurangabad: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, the Aurangabad administration in Maharashtra has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends now. Earlier, the district authorities had announced partial lockdown on weekdays in the light of surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the total caseload in the district reached 57,755, while the number of active cases in the district stood at 5,569.

With the partial lockdown in place, the district administration had earlier announced that monuments in the area will remain shut till 4 April to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state."We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter,” ministry said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike for the third day in a row on Friday. The new COVID-19 cases tally, reported in the last 24 hours, stood at 15,817, taking the caseload in the state to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities on Friday, as per the health bulletin. Currently, there are 1,10,485 active cases in the state.

