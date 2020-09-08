Complex around Ram Temple in Ayodhya all set to have these structures: Check details

The process of constructing a grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been expedited and the Shri Ram Temple Trust has also prepared the outline to build the 68-acre Shri Ram temple complex. The preparations are in its last leg and once finalized the entire campus will be beautifully adorned.

It is clear that with the grand construction of Shri Ram temple, the entire complex will be made grand and in keeping with the immediate and long-term needs.

The process of passing the map continues: A grand Ram Temple will be built on 2.77 acres in the temple premises. According to information received by Zee News, the grandeur of the temple complex will be unique where all kinds of facilities will be available for the devotees.

Divine experience: According to the information from sources, along with the temple, a grand circumambulation path will be built, on which devotees will also be able to circumambulate after their prayers. Around five to ten thousand devotees will be able to do circumambulation at the same time.

* According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex development, the Seshavatar temple will also be given a grand appearance. Right now it is incomplete, Lakshman, younger brother of Shri Ram, is considered to be Sheshavatar, i.e. Lakshman will always stay near Shri Ram.

* A Ved Pathshala will be constructed according to the campus development authority. Here one will get detailed information about the four Vedas but its form is yet to be decided.

* There will also be a large Yagya shala in the campus because according to the Sanatan tradition, there is a law to perform a Yagya. It is believed that in the Kali-yuga, the yajna is a means by which a man can prevent his sins and be close to the Lord.

* A huge museum will be built in the temple premises. According to the campus development plan, there will be inscriptions, stones, temples and evidence related to Lord Shri Ram. It is also likely to keep memorabilia associated with the Ram temple movement. Inscriptions and antiquities found in levelling and excavation will also be kept.

Historical evidence from inscription: Apart from Shivling during levelling, many such inscriptions have been found here, which prove that there was a Ram temple here about 500 years ago. Devotees will be able to view them all.

* It is also proposed to make archives, library and reading room. Articles, books and research related to Shri Ram will all be collected and kept here. Books written about Lord Shri Ram at the time of foreign invaders will also be kept.



* A complex of tableaux of Lord Shri Ram's life will be formed. In this, every important event from the birth of Lord Shri Ram to his abode will be engraved and cherished. It is believed that in addition to the sanctum sanctorum in the entire complex, people may have the most curiosity in it.

* Four grand gates to enter the temple complex: Shri Ram temple complex is being made in a special way so that when devotees enter the premises, they realize that they are not in the Ram Temple but in the Ram Janmabhoomi Dham. For this, many important constructions will also be done on that campus. One of them has four grand gates for entering the temple premises, while a huge Satsang Bhavan will be constructed to give the divine satisfaction to the devotees from the discourse of Shri Ram about the religious gurus and storytellers. Here an auditorium will be constructed for the staging of Ramleela, where the pastimes associated with Shriram will be staged by institutions from home and abroad, from time to time.

* Construction of cowshed and garden: Desi cows will have their own cowshed in the Sri Ram temple complex whose milk, ghee and cow dung will be used in the worship and rituals of the temple. A three-tier tree plantation will be done on the border of Ram temple complex to protect it from the dust storm. The garden will have all kinds of flowering plants in all seasons. At the same time, arrangements will also be made for Panchavati, gardens and fountains. Here Dharamshala for the devotees and guest house for special guests will also be constructed.

* Shri Ram's Prasad's Kitchen: The kitchen will be divided into three parts. There will also be a grain collection site, Prasad Nirmanashala and a utensils washing place. There will be a dining area for pilgrims coming in large numbers.

There will be a place for the police station inside the complex while CCTV will be installed for security and watchtowers will be built at all the corners. Solar energy panels will be installed and tube wells and large water tanks will also be constructed.

The officials associated with the construction of the temple believe that every year about 1 crore pilgrims and devotees come to Ayodhya. In such a situation, whatever construction is done, the next 50 years will be kept in mind. It is obvious that the grandeur of the Sri Ram temple that is being built after years of penance and sacrifice will be appreciated worldwide.