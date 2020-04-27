हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaipur

Conduct probe in Jaipur school gangrape, NCW tells Rajasthan police

A 40-year-old woman walking on foot from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur during the nationwide lockdown was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a school in Jaipur.

Conduct probe in Jaipur school gangrape, NCW tells Rajasthan police
Representational Image

The National Commission for Women on Monday asked the Rajasthan police to conduct an immediate investigation in the alleged gangrape of a woman in Jaipur and sought strict action against the culprits and the erring police officials.

According to a media report, a 40-year-old woman had been unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur for over a month from Dausa district due to travel restrictions amid the countrywide lockdown. She was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities.

The Commission has written to Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Director General of Police, Rajasthan, for immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits and erring police officials as per the law, the NCW said in a statement. 

The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of women despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, that made laws against sexual crimes stricter, it said.

