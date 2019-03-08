हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Confer Param Vir Chakra on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Wng Cdr Varthaman had shot down Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet when it tried to violate India's air space.

Confer Param Vir Chakra on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
IANS photo

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest military honour, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan after a dogfight in the skies and released later.

In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said the IAF pilot, a native of Tamil Nadu, displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse condition and it would be appropriate he be awarded the highest military honour.

He noted that Varthaman was released by Pakistan "due to the diplomatic initiatives" of the Prime Minister and "intense international pressure".

"Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. It is appropriate that he be awarded India's highest military honour Param Vir Chakra (PVC) for displaying most inimitable gallantry and valour," the chief minister said.

"I request the Government of India to confer the nation's highest military honour, Param Vir Chakra, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman," he added.

Palaniswami recalled that the MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Varthaman had shot down a Pakistan Air Force fighter (F-16) when it tried to violate India's air space and that he was later taken into custody by Pakistani armed forces.

Varthaman, who was captured on February 27, returned home on March 1 after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he would be released as a "gesture of peace".

According to the central government, Param Vir Chakra "is awarded for most conspicuous bravery or some daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice, in the presence of the enemy, whether on land, at sea, or in the air."

Tags:
Wing Commander Abhinandan VarthamanTamil Nadu Chief MinisterK PalaniswamiPrime Minister Narendra ModiParam Vir Chakra
Next
Story

Will make every effort to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute issue amicably: Justice (retired) Kalifulla

Must Watch

PT10M27S

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is not neutral