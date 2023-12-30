Congress Accuses Modi Govt Of Insulting Martyrs After War Memorial On Chinese Border 'Demolished'

The Congress party today slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for bowing down to China after a war memorial built in the honour of a 1962 martyr was allegedly demolished following talks with the Chinese PLA. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that the news of the demolition of the war memorial is painful. He also said that while the Modi government closed its 'red eye' on China, it also insulted the sacrifice of brave martyrs.

"The news of the demolition in 2021 of the memorial in Chushul, Ladakh of Major Shaitan Singh, the brave son of Mother India and recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, the great hero of the 1962 Rezang-La war, is extremely painful. According to reports, was this done because, after talks with China, Indian territory has now become the buffer zone? The one sentence comment by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India says nothing," said Kharge.

He further said, "Why even after 20 meetings between Modi ji and Xi Jinping since 2014, the Modi government has failed to make India maintain the status quo just like before May 2020 on its share on Depsang Plain, Pangong Tso, Demchowk and Gogra-Hotspring areas?"

चीन पर “लाल ऑंख” तो ली मूँद,

अपमानित की वीर जाँबाज़ों के बलिदान की हर बूँद !



भारत माता के वीर सपूत एवं परम वीर चक्र से सम्मानित, 1962 रेजांग-ला युद्ध के महानायक, मेजर शैतान सिंह के चुशूल, लद्दाख स्थित मेमोरियल को 2021 में ध्वस्त किये जाने की ख़बर बेहद पीड़ादायक है।



1. ख़बरों… pic.twitter.com/fFiCiHI3np — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2023

Kharge also asked whether it's not true that after the sacrifice of lives of 20 army personnel in Galwan, Modi ji gave a clean chit to China. "The supreme sacrifice of 113 brave soldiers for the defence of Rezang La by C Company of 13 Kumaon under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh is the pride of the country. By demolishing his memorial, the BJP has once again proved to the country that it is a fake patriot. It is sad that this government has surrendered to Chinese plans," said Kharge.

This landmark at Rezang-La held immense significance, honoring the courageous soldiers of "C" Coy 13 Kumaon. Sadly, it had to be dismantled during the disengagement process as it falls in the buffer zone. Let's remember and honor their bravery! #RezangLa #Kumaon #BraveSoldiers pic.twitter.com/UILzTeNYsi — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) December 25, 2023

Kharge's remarks came after Konchok Stanzin, Councillor Chushul, broke the news a few days ago on X. "This landmark at Rezang-La held immense significance, honoring the courageous soldiers of "C" Coy 13 Kumaon. Sadly, it had to be dismantled during the disengagement process as it falls in the buffer zone. Let's remember and honor their bravery!" he said.