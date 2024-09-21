Advertisement
WEST BENGAL CONGRESS

Congress Appoints Subhankar Sarkar As President Of West Bengal Congress Committee

President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Sarkar as the chief of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 11:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
The Congress on Saturday appointed Subhankar Sarkar as the president of its West Bengal unit, replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Sarkar has been relieved from his current position as AICC Secretary.

In a statement, the party said its president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Sarkar as the chief of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the statement added. Sarkar was the All India Congress Committee secretary looking after the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Chowdhury had resigned as the president of the West Bengal Congress Committee after the Lok Sabha polls and the process of appointing a new chief of the state unit was underway.

The Congress leadership had taken feedback from state leaders on maintaining the balance in ties with the Trinamool Congress at the national and state levels, as well as on the choice of the next chief of the grand old party's West Bengal unit.
The Congress' state leadership, especially Chowdhury has been at variance with the coordination and support seen between the Congress and the TMC at the central level.

