New Delhi: Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s “Mayawati didn’t fight for Dalits retort” Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Sunday said that Congress must get their own house in order rather than intruding into her party affairs.

“Congress can't mend its own way and can't set its own house in order but is intruding into our matters. Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP,” said Mayawati while addressing a press conference.

We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/w218T7J4u9 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

BSP president’s response comes after Rahul Gandhi on Saturday while addressing a gathering at a book launch event said that BSP supremo Mayawati did not put in her full efforts in the 2022 assembly election due to political pressure by the BJP.

The Congress leader also alleged that his party offered an alliance and CM post to Mayawati in the assembly election but she didn’t respond.

Mayawati denies Gandhi’s ‘alliance and CM post claim’

Mayawati denied Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Congress offered BSP an alliance offer and warned that he must not speak about her party with no thought.

“Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP & that they asked us about the alliance & offered CM post to me and that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious,” said Mayawati in the press briefing.

“We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world,” she added.

BJP will become the dominant party in India

Mayawati also launched an attack on BJP and said that the party is not just working to end Congress’s existence but will finish the entire opposition soon.

BJP & RSS are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China's political system.

