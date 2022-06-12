New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had developed a mild fever on June 1 and tested positive for Covid-19 infection the following day, was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday (June 12, 2022) owing to Covid-related issues. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet, said, “Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.”

"We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

According to PTI reports, Sonia Gandhi has come to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for routine medical check-up on Sunday, sources said. She is being examined by doctors and her current condition is stable, they said.

"She came to the Ganga Ram hospital today for a routine check-up," a hospital source said.

Meanwhile, officials on Friday had said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she had got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.