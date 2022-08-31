NewsIndia
CONGRESS

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away in Italy; last rites held yesterday

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share the news of Sonia Gandhi's mother's demise in Italy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her residence in Italy on Saturday (Aug 27), informed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Twitter. Ramesh said that the funeral for Gandhi's mother took place on the same day.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

 

(With PTI inputs)

