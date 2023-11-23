Congress Comes In Support Of Free Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas War

New Delhi: Kerala Congress on Thursday organised an event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Kozhikode and supported the idea of a free Palestine. Along with state party leaders, the event was attended by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

In his speech at the event, Tharoor launched a blistering attack on Centre for defying the country's decade-old foreign policy by abstaining from voting for the UN General Assembly's resolution on the Israel war. "Modi government's foreign policy is against the decade-old policy followed by India. UN General Assembly passed a resolution on the humanitarian truce in the Israel-Gaza war. Mahatma Gandhi’s country did not vote for it. We abstained from voting," said Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking on the allegation of Congress for not addressing the Israel-Palestine issue due to ongoing election campaigns, Tharoor asserted that Sonia Gandhi released an opinion piece on issues and Priyanka Gandhi also spoke about the same during the election campaign.

"There is an accusation that Congress is not talking about the Israel-Palestine issue because Assembly elections are being held. I want to clarify that during the election campaign, Sonia Gandhi released an opinion piece on the Israel-Palestine war on October 30 and Priyanka Gandhi also spoke about the issue during the election campaign," said Tharoor.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also hit out at the Centre for abstaining from voting on UNGC's resolution and said that the Congress party supports the negotiations for free Palestine. "Our resolution says that we are with Palestine. We need to support the negotiations to free Palestine. India did not vote on the UN resolution for a truce that could lead to a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war,"said Congress Gen Secy.