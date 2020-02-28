हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi violence

Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Delhi areas, submit report to Sonia Gandhi

The delegation deputed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi comprises Mukul Wasnik, Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, and Sushmita Dev.

Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Delhi areas, submit report to Sonia Gandhi
ANI photo

New Delhi: A five-member Congress delegation will visit the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation, the party said on Friday.

The delegation deputed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi comprises Mukul Wasnik, Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, and Sushmita Dev.

"The Congress chief has asked these leaders to assess the situation emanating from mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after-effects and submit a detailed report to her immediately," the release issued by Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

As per figures available till February 27, a total of 35 persons were killed, of which 13 had gunshot wounds. As many as 22 died of severe injuries suffered during rioting.

Tags:
Delhi violenceCongressNorth East DelhiDelhi riotSonia Gandhi
Next
Story

TRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi says Pakistanis living in Hyderabad for long won't be sent back, BJP files police complaint

Must Watch

PT6M43S

FSL team arrives at Tahir Hussain's residence to collect evidence