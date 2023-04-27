Congress Files Police Complaint Against Amit Shah For ‘Riots In Karnataka’ Remark

NEW DELHI: Having strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “riots will happen in Karnataka if Congress comes to power” remarks, the Congress party on Thursday filed a police complaint against the senior BJP leader. In its complaint, the Congress party accused Shah of making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the Opposition.'' The complaint against the Union Home Minister was filed by senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station.

Karnataka | Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar file police complaint in Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah and organisers of BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements,… pic.twitter.com/cxp4GfKnVd — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Congress party had earlier said that it will raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Wednesday called Amit Shah’s statement “brazenly intimidatory.” Slamming Shah, Ramesh went on to say that the people’s response to Congress's poll campaign in Karnataka shows “Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate."

It is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI. April 26, 2023

A controversy erupted after Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi district on Tuesday, said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if Congress forms the government.

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,” said Shah, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners. “If Congress comes to power by mistake, then corruption will be at an all-time high and there will be ‘appeasement’,” he added.

Responding to it through a series of tweets, the Congress spokesperson hit back at Shah, saying, "This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India's very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat."

The Congress leadership on Tuesday slammed Shah over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his disappointment over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on riots.

The Opposition party had claimed that the comments were an "insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and asserted that it is now clear that the BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. Karnataka will go to the polls in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.