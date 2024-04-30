New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Telangana and alleged that the party has implemented "RR tax", indicating commissions paid to the Revanth Reddy government in the state..

Addressing a public rally in Telangana's Zahirabad ahead of the third phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections PM Narendra Modi said, "The Telugu film industry gifted India with a blockbuster like RRR. However, today, the Telangana Congress has burdened the state's people with what they call the 'RR tax'."

"While RRR brought fame to India globally, the RR tax is a source of shame for the nation. Industrialists and contractors in Telangana are compelled to pay a portion of the RR tax through unofficial channels. A significant portion of the proceeds from this tax is allegedly sent to Delhi as black money," PM added.

Further taking a dig at Telangana CM, PM Modi said, "Your love and support is so strong that it will give sleepless nights to RR," as the public loudly chanted 'Modi-Modi'.

Further escalating his attack on Congress, PM accused Congress of harboring animosity towards the Indian Constitution since its inception. He also claimed that the Congress overlooked the rich heritage embedded within the Constitution that depicts India's cultural legacy.

Modi said, "Congress has some sort of hatred for our constitution ever since their inception. If they look at the Constitution given by BR Ambedkar, they will see a depiction of scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata on each and every page..."

"This was a beautiful attempt to link our constitution to our heritage. But the first thing they did was to remove all those depictions from the pages of the Constitution and break that link with our heritage. They started insulting the Constitution from Day 1 itself."

"The first Prime Minister made this blunder. After him, Indira Gandhi shattered the essence of the Constitution by imposing an Emergency... When Rahul Gandhi's father became Prime Minister, he tried to bring a law which brought the entire media of the country to the forefront. The opposition came to the ground, and he was forced to repeal the law," he added.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, PM Modi highlighted the demands of the Lingayat and Maratha communities, comprising 26 castes, to be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He accused the Congress of reluctance to accommodate these communities within the OBC list while swiftly including Muslims. The PM's remarks underscored growing tensions over community representation and equitable access to social welfare benefits, setting the stage for further political debate and action in the region.