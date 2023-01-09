'Congress gets disturbed whenever Ram Mandir...': BJP leader hits back after Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi worship' remark

Reversing the statement made by Rahul Gandhi regarding penance and worship, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has said that the great words like penance and worship do not suit Rahul Gandhi's mouth. Chugh said, "those who opposed India's culture, India's values and India's cultural heritage for decades are coming forward today as devotees, but the people of India know the real face of Congress and Rahul Gandhi."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that those who do penance in the country do not get anything from the central government. Here, people who worship PM Modi throughout the day get whatever they want. He further said railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity, everything is being made available only to them. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he addressed a gathering at the Social Justice Complex in Ujjain.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Those who do 'Tapasya' do not get anything from the government. Two people worship PM Modi throughout the day and get whatever they want. Railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity everything is being made available to them: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9UD3qaMlDp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 29, 2022

Hitting back at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Chugh said, "those whose history is full of arrogance, tyranny, murder of democracy, Emergency, nepotism, fraud, corruption and loot, should not use the great and holy words like penance and worship." Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding his candidature for the post of Prime Minister, Chugh termed him as the 'prince of Disney World'. On Tuesday morning, Bharat Jodo Yatra started from evening and reached Ujjain. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain. Here he also anointed Mahakal with milk. The Congress leader stayed there for about 20 minutes. Worshiped in the temple according to the rules and regulations. During this session, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders were also present, along with Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement regarding Ram Mandir and Ram Rajya, Chugh said that whenever there is talk of Ayodhya and Lord Ram's temple in the country, Congress gets disturbed in this way. He said, "Congress leaders are seen in panic and fury when the date of Ram Mandir approaches, as they have always worked to stop it in the past decades." Responding to Kharge's statement of worshiping Modi, Chugh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is and will remain the hero of crores of Indians."