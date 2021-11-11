Congress high command will decide Rajasthan cabinet rejig, says CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (November 11) called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Gehlot’s meeting comes amid speculations of a rejig in the Rajasthan Cabinet which can see "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments, sources told PTI. The meeting with Sonia Gandhi lasted for an hour where the duo reportedly discussed several issues including political situation as well as the Rajasthan cabinet expansion.

Addressing mediapersons after his visit to the Congress chief, Gehlot as quoted by ANI said, "I have briefed the party`s high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader had met All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, where party general secretaries Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal were also present. However, Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting.

Following the meet, Maken had told reporters, "We discussed the political situation in Rajasthan. We discussed a roadmap to ensure that the Congress returns to power in the next assembly elections."

Maken said the leaders also discussed the "good performance of Congress" in the recent assembly by-elections.

A major reshuffle is expected in the Rajasthan cabinet to accommodate loyalists of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Recently, Pilot had also paid a visit to Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future as well the induction of some of his loyalists in the Rajasthan cabinet.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV