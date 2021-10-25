हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Congress hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav over derogatory remark for Bhakta Charan Das

Yadav also took a potshot at Congress hinting at a possible rift in the alliance.

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Meira Kumar hit out at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over a derogatory remark he used for the former’s party state chief Bhakta Charan Das.

She said that the comment hurt the self-respect of Dalit community.

“A respected leader has used objectionable language against Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, hurting self-respect of Dalit community of Bihar and the country and qualifies as an offence under SC/ST Act,” Kumar said.

Talking to media about Das’s alleged claims that RJD would join hands with the BJP, Yadav had said the Congress leader did not know anything.

Yadav also took a potshot at Congress hinting at a possible rift in the alliance.

“What is Congress' alliance? Should we align with them for losing? For forfeiting deposits (in elections),” said Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav reached Patna yesterday. He has returned to Bihar after over 3 years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Notably, RJD was the single-largest party with 75 seats in the Bihar assembly elections held last year while its partner Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

Tags:
Lalu Prasad YadavBhakta Charan DasMeira KumarRJD-Congress alliance
