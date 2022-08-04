New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday (August 4) slammed the Narendra Modi-led Centre over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the National Herald case. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge was summoned by the central probe agency during the working hours of Parliament, a day after the ED 'temporarily sealed' the premises of the Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) located in the Congress-owned National Herald building in Delhi.

“It's been 6.5 hrs and our senior leader and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, who was summoned by ED in the middle of the (Parliament) session, is still with ED. It's regretful; he was supposed to host a dinner at 7:30 pm for Opposition's VP candidate Margaret Alva,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Terming the ED action “pure harassment”, Ramesh said the Modi government has “created drama” ahead of Congress’ nationwide protests against inflation, GST hike and price rise on Friday.

This is pure harassment. Modi govt has created this drama before Congress's protest rally tomorrow in all states against inflation, unemployment & GST on edibles... many security forces were deployed y'day outside Sonia Gandhi's residence & AICC's HQs: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/0Gp0okjUP9 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

“This is pure harassment. Modi govt has created this drama before Congress's protest rally tomorrow in all states against inflation, unemployment & GST on edibles... many security forces were deployed yesterday outside Sonia Gandhi's residence & AICC's HQs,” the senior Congress leader said.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the Central government, calling Kharge’s questioning “political vendetta”. He wrote on Twitter, “Mallikarjun Kharge was supposed to be hosting a dinner for common Opposition candidate for Vice President Smt. Margaret Alva at 7:30 pm today. And he is still with ED. This is height of political vendetta by Modi Sarkar!”

The ED resumed its raids at the Young Indian (YI) office after Mallikarjun Kharge reached the Herald House building earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the BJP in its counter-attack on Congress alleged that the party is trying to spread "anarchy" and "abusing and intimidating" the ED. "They will first engage in looting and then try to spread anarchy in the country. Congress leaders are abusing and threatening the investigation agency. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul should know that they are not above law. The country is governed by the Constitution," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was quoted as saying by PTI.

