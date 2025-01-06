Congress Launches Pyari Didi Yojana, Promises Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid For Women In Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Congress on Monday made a big announcement for women with the launch of Pyari Didi Yojana, promising monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.

The scheme will be implemented following the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the scheme along with Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, the party's Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and other senior leaders.

This scheme is aimed at financially empowering women and will be implemented during the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

"Today, I have come here to launch the Pyari Didi Yojana. We are confident that a Congress government will be formed in Delhi, and on the first day of the new Cabinet, we will implement the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman in the capital," Shivakumar said, PTI reported.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February, with all political parties making full efforts to secure their positions in the polls.