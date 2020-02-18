Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backs British MP Debbie Abrahams deportation, calls her a Pak proxy

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday (February 18) welcomed the Centre's decision to deport British MP Debbie Abrahams, saying it was necessary as she is a Pakistan proxy known for her relations with Pakistan government at ISI.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” Singhvi tweeted.

'Every attack on India's sovereignty must be thwarted': Congress' Abhishek Singhvi backs Debbie Abrahams deportation — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 18, 2020

Singhvi made the statements just a day after his party colleague Shashi Tharoor raised objections over the Centre's move to stop Abraham at the airport. “If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn’t the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating?” Tharoor had said on Monday (February 17).

If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn't the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating? https://t.co/vMtcAXCDb9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 17, 2020

Notably, Abrahams, who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, was stopped from entering India after her arrival at the New Delhi airport on Monday. Airport officials, however, claimed that Abrahams was informed of her e-visa’s cancellation well in advance.

Abrahams is theLabour Party MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth since 2011 and is the chair of the all-party parliamentary group for Kashmir from 2018. For her part, Abrahams, 59, said that the airport officials failed to provide any reasons for denying her entry.

Abrahams returned to the UK in the afternoon. Responding to reports she didn’t possess a valid visa, she tweeted: “I’m sorry but that just is not the reality.”