Karuna Shukla

Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla dies of COVID-19

Shukla was the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla dies of COVID-19
File Photo (ANI)

Raipur: Former MP and senior Congress leader Karuna Shukla died of COVID-19 in Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Shukla, the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after she had tested positive for infection. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Karuna Shukla and said that he had a close family relationship outside of politics with her.

"My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless Corona took her as well. She has had a very close family relationship outside of politics and I continued to get her blessings. May God give her space in their shrines and we all have the power to bear her loss," he tweeted in Hindi. 

Karuna ShuklaCoronavirusCOVID-19
