Hathras gang-rape

Congress leader held for announcing reward on Hathras gang-rape accused

Congress leader from Bulandshahr, Nizam Malik, who announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who brings the head of the accused in the Hathras incident, has been arrested and a case registered against him.

Malik was injured in the police lathi-charge at DND flyover when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were briefly detained while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras victim.

In a related development, a panchayat of upper caste members, including Thakurs and Brahmins, held a Mahapanchayat at Baghna village, two kilometres from the Hathras victim`s village Bulghari, on Saturday and said all the four accused in the case were innocent. They demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Another panchayat was held on Sunday morning where a large number of people claimed that the accused persons were being falsely implicated in the case and demanded a probe into the call detail records of the victim`s family members.

Hathras gang-rapeCongressUttar Pradesh
