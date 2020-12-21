हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Motilal Vohra

Congress leader Motilal Vohra passes away in Delhi a day after his 93rd birthday

Motilal Vohra had recovered from coronavirus recently.

Congress leader Motilal Vohra passes away in Delhi a day after his 93rd birthday

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra passed away on Monday in the national capital at the age of 93. He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Delhi three days ago due to poor health.

Recently, he had recovered from coronavirus. A long-time associate of the Congress party, Vohra died a day after his 93rd birthday.

He served as the Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Motilal VohraCongress
Next
Story

Girl gangraped by 4, including juvenile friend, in posh Delhi locality
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M3S

West Bengal: Mamta Banerjee to do road show in Bolpur on 29 December