Congress leader Motilal Vohra passes away in Delhi a day after his 93rd birthday

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra passed away on Monday in the national capital at the age of 93. He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Delhi three days ago due to poor health.

Recently, he had recovered from coronavirus. A long-time associate of the Congress party, Vohra died a day after his 93rd birthday.

He served as the Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996.

