Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Denied Entry To Assam Temple, Local MLA And MP Allowed

New Delhi: A tense situation erupted in Assam’s Haiboragaon on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred by authorities from visiting the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near here. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was halted at Haiboragaon and not allowed to go further. The former Congress chief was planning to pay respects to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday.

Mahila Congress leaders then sat on a dharna to protest against the refusal of permission to Gandhi to visit the temple. The former Congress chief also joined the dharna. Authorities said Gandhi will be granted permission to visit the temple only at 3 PM.

Gandhi challenged the police on why he was being prevented from visiting the temple. “Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when,” Gandhi said.

“We do not want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple,” Gandhi told the police authorities.

Heavy Security, Road Blockade Around Temple

Strict security arrangements, deployment of a huge police force and blockade of roads were in place around the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple. Except the local MP and MLA, no Congress leader was permitted to travel beyond Haiboragaon, around 20 km from the temple spot. Even the media team was not allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon.

Congress Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai said it was “shameful” that the prime minister and Assam chief minister were not allowing them to pray at the temple. “This is atrocious. It is unfortunate that the prime minister will decide who will pray at what time in the country,” he said.

“Until the time the prime minister does pooja (in Ayodhya), no one is allowed to pray anywhere,” Desai claimed. “There is no ‘loktantra’ (democracy) here and the government will decide when people will pray at temples,” he said.