Congress leader Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew'

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said that he stands in solidarity with the Prime Minister`s appeal for "Janata Curfew", and would observe this on Sunday, but he criticised Modi for failing to spell out the action.

"What we are missing in the Prime Minister`s speech is the promise of action in the government. So many people are suffering. The demand is going down, the tourism industry is in the disastrous stage aas tourists cannot come. We are seeing a colossal danger to the daily wage workers," Tharoor said.

He said that an economic stimulus needs to be provided to the country and to the daily wagers, and small and marginal businessmen should also be helped.

"The people of the country have to come together because the virus will not respect any political party and we should all be together. The Prime Minister was justified in so asking all to come together and if Janata Curfew is one way of showing our solidarity, then, I am also cancelling obligation on Sunday" said Tharoor.

"Though I must say Sunday is the easiest way of doing it, but that if we do it on a working day how many people would give up their noble work said Tharoor.

Four more people, including three men and one woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow on Friday. Their samples were sent for testing on Thursday evening and the reports came on Friday morning. A total of 195 samples have tested positive in the country.