Coronavirus

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao tests positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V Hanumanth Rao has tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao tests positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V Hanumanth Rao has tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking to ANI over the phone on Sunday, the 72-year-old senior Congress leader confirmed this.

"After distributing blankets to sanitation workers on my birthday I started feeling sick, yesterday my swab sample was collected and later I tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

As per the Telangana Health Department, the COVID-19 count in the state stands at 7,072 on Sunday. This includes 3,363 active cases, while 3,506 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state. The disease has led to the death of 203 people as of today. (ANI)

