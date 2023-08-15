'Congress' Mindset': BJP Slams Kharge For Skipping Independence Day Function At Red Fort

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for skipping the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and said that it shows his party's 'mindset'. On Kharge citing 'paucity of time' and traffic restrictions for not attending the function, the ruling party said the Congress could have 'tweaked' the timing of its programme.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the 77th Independence Day function at the Red Fort in Delhi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

Kharge, who unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters, said he could not have reached his party office in time from the Red Fort.



"By calling people of the country 'rakshas' (demon)... the Congress showed how it looks at the people in democracy. Now, when our country's main opposition party leader, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, does not come on the 77th Independence Day, you can imagine what is the mindset of the Congress," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.



"Their thoughts were different when they were in power. Today, when they are sitting in the opposition, they are yearning for power like fish out of water," he said.



Replying to a post on Twitter by Congress leader Pawan Khera in which he defended Kharge, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya said the timing of party programmes can always be tweaked.



"Thank you for saying what we always knew -- Congress puts party before the Nation. The programme at Red Fort is a collective celebration when the entire nation comes together. Timing of the party program(s) can always be tweaked," Malviya said.



"In any case, you now have at least five more years to learn and improve. Hopefully, Congress thinks beyond party and dynasty in times to come," he added.



In his post, Khera said it is apparent that the BJP is 'upset' that Kharge was not present for Modi's speech at the Red Fort but does the Prime Minister realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for the Congress leader to reach the party headquarters in time for the flag hoisting.

