Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was burnt during Bengaluru riots, lodges FIR

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on Friday registered a compliant at the DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru in connection to the mob attack on his residence during the violence that took place in the city on August 11 which left three dead and more than 50 people injured.

The case has been filed three days after the attack. The MLA said that the reason for the delay was because he in a secure location and also due to the imposition of Section 144.

Srinivas Murthy claimed that he had the support of the Congress party with him. He blamed 'outside forces' for the attack and said that he was filing the complaint because he wanted to know why he became the target.

He appeared confident that the truth will be revealled following a police investigation.

Though, it has believed that the angry mob targetted Srinivas Murthy's house because his nephew Naveen had allegedly shared an insulting Facebook post against Prophet Mohammad which triggered the violence in the city on August 11.

Meanwhile, 260 people have been arrested including Kaleem Pasha, husband of Congress corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum. Pasha is said to have close political links with both the Congress party and SDPI.

On August 11, around 800 people went on a rampage in Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night and vandalized two police stations and the residence of the Congress MLA. The mob was angry over cops not handing over MLA's nephew to them as they wanted to kill him for sharing the derogatory message against Prophet Mohammad, according to an FIR filed by Bengaluru Police.

While, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in the incident. CM Yediyurappa noted that all possible steps have been taken by the government to maintain law and order in the city.