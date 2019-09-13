close

Maharashtra

Congress MLA threatens to beat villagers if seen using BJP flags in Nagpur

Nagpur: Campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra took an ugly turn as Congress MLA Sunil Kedar threatened Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and said that he will beat up those seen carrying around BJP's flags.

Kedar, who is an MLA from Seonar district in Kalmeshwar constituency of Nagpur, was addressing a gathering in Silvada village of Vidarbha, Nagpur when he made these remarks. The video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The Congress MLA warned the people rallying for the rival party BJP and carrying its flags that if they were "found with those flags, he will beat them up by yanking them out of their houses."

Saying that love will be showered to everyone if they keep in check, the Congress MLA threatened BJP supporters of dire consequences, if they "continued with their shenanigans."

The date for elections to the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra is likely to be announced soon by the Election Commission. The poll panel held a stock-taking meeting on Thursday on the upcoming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled to take place later in 2019.

A team of EC officials have visited both the states and took stock of preparations there, sources said. They will brief the poll commission about the current arrangements and further steps needed to take in the states. Sources added that the entire polling and counting process in both states may be completed before Diwali.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in both the states.

