Congress MP Anand Sharma hails PM Modi's visit to vaccine facilities, then says this

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday (November 29) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to visit three vaccine facilities across the country, saying the prime minister's visit to these centres developing vaccine against coronavirus will boost the morale of frontline warriors. Sharma also said that the PM's visit will also reassure the nation about the efforts taken by the government to tackle COVID-19.

Sharma's comment left everyone surprised as the Congress has mocked PM Modi's vaccine tour with Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacking the prime minister for visiting vaccine facilities amid the raging protests by farmers at Delhi border.

It is to be noted that Anand Sharma, who was a minister in the UPA government, is part of the group of 23 Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi calling for massive overhaul in the organisational structure of the party.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19. That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation," Sharma tweeted.

But Sharma came up with a clarification shortly and said, "Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows."

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

On Saturday (November 28), PM Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to take a stock of the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

PM Modi went to Ahmedabad to meet researchers at Zydus Biotech Park, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress made by these companies.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday informed that PM Modi will interact with three such teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.

On Twitter, PMO shared: "Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's."