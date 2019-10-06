close

MP Nusrat Jahan

Congress MP Nusrat Jahan celebrates Durga Ashtami with husband in Kolkata

Nusrat, who was dressed up in a traditional Bengali outfit, offered prayers to Goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion.

File Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen dancing to the beats of 'dhak' played by husband on the occasion of Durga Ashtami at Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha.

A video shared by news agency ANI has emerged in which actress-MP is seen shaking her legs on beats. Watch:

The popular Bengali actress-turned-politician, Nusrat won the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Basirhat constituency of Kolkata. Barely a month after tasting victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain. This is her first Puja celebration with her husband.

