Congress MP Nusrat Jahan celebrates Durga Ashtami with husband in Kolkata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen dancing to the beats of 'dhak' played by husband on the occasion of Durga Ashtami at Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha.

Nusrat, who was dressed up in a traditional Bengali outfit, offered prayers to Goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion.

A video shared by news agency ANI has emerged in which actress-MP is seen shaking her legs on beats. Watch:

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as husband Nikhil Jain plays the 'dhak' at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/QIZWJSmx30 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The popular Bengali actress-turned-politician, Nusrat won the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Basirhat constituency of Kolkata. Barely a month after tasting victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain. This is her first Puja celebration with her husband.