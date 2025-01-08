Congress-Mukt INDIA Bloc Takes Shape In Delhi As Regional Parties Back AAP

Delhi Election 2025: A few weeks ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it would urge the INDIA bloc to oust Congress from the opposition alliance. The AAP's move came after Congress decided to contest against it in the Delhi assembly elections. The leaders of the grand old party have been campaigning aggressively against the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal's party is not liking it. The BJP is the main opposition party in the national capital and with the Congress taking an aggressive approach, the AAP will have to fight two rivals.

Now, the INDIA bloc allies have openly extended their support for AAP, leaving the Congress sulking in the corner. The regional parties' stand is important as the Congress has been hoping to garner a wider support base but the same remains elusive for the party.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has extended support to AAP in the Delhi elections. "TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. You have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," said Kejriwal on X.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had supported Arvind Kejriwal's party in Delhi elections. Yadav, in the presence of Kejriwal, said that the way the AAP government worked in Delhi, it should get another chance to work.

Amid this, the Congress party's all-weather ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also spelt trouble for the grand old party. Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA bloc was formed only for the Lok Sabha elections and therefore, it is not unnatural that there is no coordination between Congress and AAP in the Delhi elections.

However, Congress may have been prepared for this setback as it failed to honour the alliance terms in some previous polls. In the Haryana election, the Congress party refused to give a single seat to the AAP and the Samajwadi Party. Later, Akhilesh Yadav refused to give any seat to the Congress in the UP bypolls held for nine constituencies. Earlier, TMC had refused to ally with the Congress party in West Bengal.

The Congress, which has been virtually obliterated in Delhi’s political landscape, faces a daunting challenge in its bid to reclaim relevance. The party failed to secure even a single seat in the last two assembly elections, with its vote share plummeting to record lows.

The situation is such that the Congress, which once made Delhi voters suffer from high electricity and water bills, has now not only promised to continue the AAP government's existing welfare schemes but even went on to propose more freebies. On Wednesday, Congress pledged to introduce a "Jeevan Raksha Yojana," offering free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, should it come to power in Delhi. Earlier, the party also unveiled the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women if entrusted with governance in the national capital.