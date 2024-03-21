Congress Names Adhir Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, Nabam Tuki In 3rd Candidate List For Lok Sabha Polls 2024

The Congress party has released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the third list, the Congress has fielded 56 candidates from eight states, including its leader in the Lower House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Baharampur seat in West Bengal from where the TMC has fielded cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The Congress also said that it is leaving the Sikar seat in Rajasthan for the CPI-M.

The 56 candidates include 11 from Gujarat, 17 from Karnataka, eight from West Bengal, seven from Maharashtra and five each from Rajasthan and Telangana. Of the prominent faces in the list are Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur and Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde from the Solapur (SC) seat; Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi's daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi from the Chikkodi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's son Mrunal Hebbalkar from the Belagavi seat, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna, from the Gulbarga seat.

Other candidates on the list include former Arunachal Chief Minister Nabam Tuki from the Arunachal West and former Puducherry Chief Minister Ve. Vaithilingam from the Puducherry seat and former West Bengal party chief Pradeep Bhattacharya from the North Kolkata seat. In Telangana, the Congress has fielded three leaders who had recently switched to the party from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BRS MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the party on March 17, has been named as the candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjith Reddy, the sitting BRS MP from Chevella who too joined the Congress on March 17, will seek re-election from the same constituency on a Congress ticket this time.

BRS legislator Patnam Mahender Reddy's wife and Vikarabad ZP Chairperson Sunitha, who joined the party last month, will contest from the Malkajgiri constituency. Her candidature from Chevella was withheld at the last minute. In Gujarat, the party has named Congress Legislative Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chawda from Gujarat's Anand, while Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, Prabhaben Taviyad from Dahod (ST) and Nilesh Kumbani from Surat, among others. With this, the party has declared a total of 138 candidates for the polls.