Congress Picks Nitish Kumar As INDIA Bloc Co-ordinator: Sources

The coordination role for the INDIA bloc has been assigned to Nitish Kumar, and an official announcement is imminent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a strategic move, Nitish Kumar is set to take on the role of coordinator for the India Alliance, according to reliable sources. The initiative, led by the Congress, is on the verge of being officially announced.

Sources reveal that both Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge played instrumental roles in appointing Nitish Kumar as the final coordinator for India. The decision was reportedly finalized during a phone conversation between Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Nitish on Thursday afternoon.

Discussions during the conversation revolved around Nitish Kumar's role as the coordinator of India and upcoming programs, indicating a comprehensive approach to the party's strategic plans. While the formal announcement is pending, Nitish's pivotal role in the India Alliance is anticipated to play a significant part in shaping the political landscape.

Meanwhile, In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held meetings with the members of the Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee in the national capital on Thursday.

