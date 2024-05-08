'Congress Ne Kitna Maal Uthaya?...': PM Accuses Rahul Of Keeping Mum On Adani-Ambani After Elections Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani, as well as their receipt of funds from industrialists.Addressing a public meeting here today, PM Modi stated that for years, the Congress's 'Shehzada' spoke of '5 industrialists,' but then he began to speak only of "Ambani and Adani," and they are now silent on them.



"However, since the election dates were announced, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have stopped abusing Ambani and Adani." Why? I'd like to ask Congressman Shehzadey how much black money they've received from Adani and Ambani. How much (funding) did Congress receive from them for the current elections? Something is fishy. The Congress should come out and clarify for the people," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "'Shehzada' of Congress, since his issue of Rafale grounded, he started talking about '5 industrialists' all the time in the last five years...later he started saying 'Ambani-Adani', but… pic.twitter.com/lIbSURkY1C — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

Further, in a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and his Congress colleague, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that one 'R' is looting Telangana and passing the loot to another 'R' in Delhi.

"From Telangana to Delhi, there is a lot of talk about the 'double R' tax (RR). A Telugu film titled 'RRR' was recently released and became a blockbuster hit. However, someone informed me that 'RR' has fared far better in terms of collections than 'RRR'. The lifetime (box office) collection of 'RRR' was reported to be more than Rs 1000 crore, but the same amount of money was mopped up in just a few days via the 'RR' tax," he said.



"Telangana mein ek R loot ta hai, and Delhi mein dusre R ko deta hai. (One R loots the public in Telangana and transfers the proceeds to another R in Delhi). "This double 'RR' game could potentially destroy Telangana," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also slammed the state's previous ruling party, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), saying that while the BJP pursues a 'nation first' policy, the Congress and the BRS work to advance the principle of 'family first'.



"These (dynastic) parties operate on the basis of 'by the family, for the family, of the family'. The only 'glue' that holds Congress and the BRS together is corruption. Appeasement politics is in their DNA. It is their sole agenda. The Congress and the BRS adhere to the 'zero governance model'. "There is an urgent need to rescue Telangana from the corrupt clutches of such parties," he continued.

