Congress

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet today, likely to elect leader

The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 Lok Sabha MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

New Delhi: Newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress will meet for the first time on Saturday and are likely to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 Lok Sabha MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said. In its first meeting after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress MPs are also likely to elect their leader in the Lower House, the sources said.

They said this will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief.  The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it. 

Tags:
CongressSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi
