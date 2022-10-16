Congress Presidential Poll: Rahul Gandhi to vote from THIS place to elect party chief

New Delhi: The grand old party Congress is due for its party president polls on Monday (October 17) and since party leader Rahul Gandhi is on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' people are wondering if he will cast his vote or not and if he does then where it will be. Congress Party leader and General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh has put the speculations on Rahul Gandhi's vote for the CongressPresident on end as he has informed that Gandhi will cast his vote for the Congress president poll from Karnataka's Ballari.

Taking to the Twitter Congress General Secretary in-charge said there should not be any speculation on from where Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote for the Congress presidential election ad he is scheduled to vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari.

"There`ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to people at the Civil Hospital in Ballary who had got an electric shock during an accident in Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi embarked upon a 3500 km long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The March will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.