'Why be a slave to English language?': Shivraj Chouhan hails Hindi version of medical education books

New Delhi: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s launch of MBBS textbooks in Hindi today in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had praised the Home Minister for this move and said that today, October 16, 2022, will be written in history in golden letters as the central government is taking aggressive steps to change the Hindi language’s status quo in India. He also said that he would try to make education completely free from English and make learning primarily based in the Hindi language.

In a first, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government have prepared the entire MBBS course books in Hindi which have been launched today by Amit Shah. MP CM said that they have prepared these books for the bright students who could not learn English and hence could not showcase their talent to the world. He said that this is a proud moment for his government and said that this day would be written in golden letters in history.

Stressing on India’s ‘colonial’ mindset, Chouhan asked why should Indians be a slave to English language. He also gave examples of foreign countries like China, Japan, Germany, Russia and France and stated that if they can study and express their talents in order to reach their higher potential in their national language, India also can.

“Why do we have to be a slave to English language? If Chinese, Japanese, Germans, Russians, French can study & express their talents in their own respective languages & reach high positions then why can't our children do that,” MP CM said.

He said that his government would take necessary steps to change the course of learning in the state wherein there would be no compulsion in studying in English, but majorly would start Hindi-centric education. He expressed that it was his dream to start IIT and IIM courses in Hindi in the state. Meanwhile, he said that this year, the state will be starting education in HIndi in six Engineering and Polytechnique colleges, respectively.

“We'll free education completely from English. Whoever wants to study (in English) can study, there's no compulsion...We'll start education in Hindi in 6 engg & 6 polytech colleges this year. It's our dream to start education in Hindi at IIT & IIM in the state”

Planning on universalising the action in other states across India, Chouhan said that he would share the Hindi MBBS textbooks with other states and would meet the Chief Ministers of all states regarding this.

“We will share the (Hindi medical education) books that we have prepared, with other states. I'll meet with CMs of all states regarding this. Whatever we've, we will give to others & if they (other states) do well in anything, we will take from them,” he said.