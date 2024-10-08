Advertisement
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Congress Questions ECI Over 'Data Manipulation' As Trends Shift Towards BJP In Haryana

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends.

Oct 08, 2024
Haryana Election Results: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that there was a slowing down in uploading trends for the Haryana polls on the Election Commission website. 

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends. 

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website." 

"Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?" Ramesh said. 

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35. 

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

