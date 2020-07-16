Congress rattled, may face a fate similar to that of MP, Rajasthan in Chhattisgarh, says BJP leader

BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Brijmohan Agrawal on Wednesday sparked a row by claiming that the Congress party was rattled as wrong decisions taken by party have caused frustrations among its leaders and workers and the Congress was worried that its government in Chhattisgarh would face a fate similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"From Raipur to Delhi, Congress is rattled. There is no leadership in and they have no control, so they are making wrong decisions. This has caused dissatisfaction. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are a result of that dissatisfaction," Agrawal said.

The BJP leader made the statement hours after Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel appointed 15 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries on Wednesday. "They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too," the BJP MLA Agarwal said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit back at Agrawal for his comment and asked whether the BJP and Agrawal were busy in auctioning of MLAs. "Yani ki itna paisa aa gaya hai BJP aur Brijmohan ji ke pas ki wo jis tarah se nilami hoti hai, nilami karne baithe hain kya? (This means BJP and Brijmohan has acquired so much wealth that they are prepared to auction."

In Rajasthan, the Congress is facing a serious political crisis due to the ongoing face-off between CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. The recent revolt of Pilot against Gehlot forced the Congress to sack him as state's deputy CM and Pradesh Congress chief. Earlier, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia had rebelled against former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and he along with hisloyalists toppled the Congress government led by Kamal Nath after joining the BJP.