Congress Releases 2nd List of Candidates For Rajasthan Elections 2023

In the first list, the Congress allocated electoral tickets to five ministers, 28 incumbent MLAs, and an independent candidate who emerged victorious in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress Releases 2nd List of Candidates For Rajasthan Elections 2023

New Delhi: Congress released the second list of the candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. The grand old party fielded 43 candidates in the second round. Among the prominent names, the party fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala constituency, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines. At the same time, Parsadi Lal Meena is set to contest assembly polls from Lolsot.

The party released the first list of candidates on Saturday which included the names of  CM Ashok Gehlot who is set to contest from the Sardarpura Constituency and Sachin Pilot who will fight the assembly elections from Tonk.

In other candidate announcements, the Congress party has nominated Divya Maderna for the Osian seat, and the incumbent minister, Ashok Chandna, will be running for re-election in Hindoli. Notably, Mamta Bhupesh, the Minister of Child Empowerment in Rajasthan, is set to contest the Sikrai-SC seat.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member legislative body. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the support of BSP MLAs and independent representatives.

The upcoming state elections are scheduled as follows: Mizoram will conduct polls on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. The crucial vote-counting process for all these states will take place on December 3.

 

