Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress, TMC MPs stage walkout during PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha

Congress' Adhir Chowdhury said that the reason for walking out during the session was that the prime minister did not discuss the opposition's concerns over the deaths of protesting farmers. Meanwhile, PM Modi in his address blamed the opposition for attempting to disrupt the parliament.   

Congress, TMC MPs stage walkout during PM Modi&#039;s address in Lok Sabha

Congress and TMC MPs staged a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was repling to the motion of thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (February 10). 

Congress' Adhir Chowdhury said that the reason for walking out during the session was that the prime minister did not discuss the opposition's concerns over the deaths of protesting farmers.

"We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted and some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?" Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his address blamed the opposition for attempting to disrupt the parliament.

"Noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies and rumours will be exposed and truth will come out," said PM Modi.

"You (opposition) won't be able to win people's confidence like that," he added. Defending the farm laws, PM Modi said that the laws were made keeping in mind the larger interest of the society.

(With inputs from ANI)

