Congress to boycott Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Congress on Wednesday announced that the party will boycott the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir. President of Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Ghulam Ahmad Mir declared the Congress decision in a press conference.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress: We've come to realise that these elections (Block Development Council elections) are being held to facilitate only one party - ruling party. Our leaders are under detention. We have no other option but to announce that we are boycotting the election. https://t.co/CRipmCudqb pic.twitter.com/SLhW5mbrlZ — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

Mir said that the BDC elections are being contested without taking any suggestions from other parties. Mir targeted the BJP decision and said ''The mainstream leaders were put under house-arrest and it feels like the elections are being conducted just to facilitate a single party in Jammu and Kashmir. ''

The J&K Congress president said, ''Our party has never feared any election be it of Assam, Punjab or 1996 Jammu and Kashmir election but the way this election is being conducted in the territory is regretful and full of 'indifferent' attitude. Nothing can be more regretful from the fact that a National Party today has to boycott an election in the country.' ''The upcoming BDC elections is not making the proper use of the 73rd amendment of the constitution'' added Mir.

Mir also went on to say that Jammu and Kashmir is continuously suffering from the time the central government has removed Article 370 from the state. ''Its now been 2 months and 6 days but still the valley is in unrestful situation.''

The BDC elections are to be held on October 24 in the valley. The block level election will be conducted on in 310 blocks out of total 316 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first-ever election after the Narendra Modi government removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The counting of the votes will be held on the same day.