Congress to hold marches against UP government on Quit India movement anniversary

New Delhi: With focus on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress is all set to hold demonstrations against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state on Monday (August 9). As per PTI sources, to mark the anniversary of Quit India movement, Congress will organise marches in all the 403 constituencies of the state and raise issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' “plight” and the law and order situation.

"On the anniversary of the start of the 'Quit India Movement' on August 9, Congress workers will protest against the Yogi government on various issues, raising the slogan -- 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo (BJP, leave the seat of power)'," the news agency quoted the party sources.

The sources added, “The Congress leaders and workers are busy preparing for the two-day campaign on August 9-10 during which various protests including the marches will be organised.”

Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the Quit India Movement was launched on August 9, 1942 to free India from British rule.

The 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' march will be held for about 5 kilometers through the main market of each assembly segment, the sources told PTI. Nearly 400 leaders have been tasked with making the assembly-wise marches successful, they added.

The potential assembly election candidates have also directed to put all-out efforts for this campaign.

In July, Congress had launched a 10 day-long nationwide protest against the Centre over issues of petrol price hike, unemployment and inflation.

Congress is looking for revival in Uttar Pradesh where it bagged only seven seats in 2017 Assembly polls. As per UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party will fight the Assembly polls next year under Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "supervision".

