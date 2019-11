New Delhi: The Congress party plans to hold an all-party protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 30 on the issue of economic slowdown, inflation and agrarian crisis. The Parliamentary strategy group of the party today arrived at the residence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and held a meeting on the proposed rally.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Asha Kumari, K Suresh were among those who were present at the meeting.