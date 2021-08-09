Congress to protest 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) will protest on Monday (August 9) against Twitter India over the ‘temporary suspension’ of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account.

The Congress on August 7 said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor.

Congress leaders also alleged that it has been done under pressure from the Central government.

On Monday, Youth Congress will protest in Delhi outside the Twitter office, while Congress’s student wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has announced to hold a demonstration near the Parliament area, according to news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi had met the family members of the victim and local people. He tweeted pictures with the girl’s parents wherein he demanded justice for the victim`s family.

The Wayanad MP, who attacks the Centre daily through Twitter, has not been able to tweet for two days due to restrictions.

Congress gave this information late on Saturday evening, as well as told that the process of restoring the account is being done.

Party leaders started targeting Twitter and the central government, while Congress workers started the trend of "Main Bhi Rahul".

The Congress has also raised the question that action was taken against Rahul Gandhi for sharing the picture of the victim`s family by Twitter whilst a similar picture was also taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for which no action was taken.

Also, NSUI Chief Neeraj Kundan yesterday said that BJP Government`s ‘threat politics’ is at its peak and they are pressuring Twitter to do this.

"We will oppose it in every manner," he said.

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV yesterday said, "Twitter India is working on the instructions of Central Government. Twitter can only block the account of Rahul Gandhi but can't silence his fight for the poor and downtrodden. Rahul Gandhi will continue to fight for the poor, Dalits, and for the people of the country."

He even said that when an Ex-MP of BJP puts an image of the victim's father and mother, then no action was taken then by Twitter India, but when Rahul Gandhi asks justice for the 9-year-old, then it becomes a crime.

