Amritsar: A Congress worker visited the Golden Temple allegedly wearing a T-shirt with a photo of his party leader Jagdish Tytler, who is an accused in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, triggering a huge controversy on Thursday. Singh not only visited the Golden Temple but also got his photograph clicked wearing a T-shirt with a photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and posted it on social media.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the act and said that a police complaint will be lodged against Congress worker Karamjit Singh, who made his photo viral on social media, for his actions. According to Dhami, Jagdish Tytler is the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi who can never be ''forgiven by the Sikh community.''

Later, SGPC assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that on the instructions of SGPC president Dhami, a police complaint against Karamjit Singh has been lodged by the manager of Sri Darbar Sahib.

“Visiting Sri Harmandar Sahib while wearing a t-shirt with a photo of such a person (Tytler) is an act of annoying the Sikhs,” said Dhami. Dhami said it is clear that Amritsar-based Karamjit Singh, a representative of the Congress party, has committed this act as part of a ‘deliberate conspiracy.’

“The Congress has always remained anti-Sikh. Today, the Congress leader has once again hurt the Sikh sentiments by publicising the photo of Tytler at Harmandar Sahib," he said. Meanwhile, the Congress party has denied any links with Karamjit Singh.

Harmandar Sahib is the central shrine of Sikhs and is also a centre of devotion for the people of the whole world, the SGPC chief said, adding the act of hurting Sikh sentiments at this holy place cannot be tolerated.